Ukraine's Zelenskiy "very happy" about political survival of UK's Johnson

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was "very happy" that Boris Johnson was still the British Prime Minister at a Tuesday online event.

"I'm glad we haven't lost a very important ally, this is great news," he said over video link at the event hosted by FT Live. Johnson narrowly survived a confidence vote of his Conservative Party lawmakers on Monday.

