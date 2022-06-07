Ukraine's Zelenskiy "very happy" about political survival of UK's Johnson
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-06-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 16:08 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was "very happy" that Boris Johnson was still the British Prime Minister at a Tuesday online event.
"I'm glad we haven't lost a very important ally, this is great news," he said over video link at the event hosted by FT Live. Johnson narrowly survived a confidence vote of his Conservative Party lawmakers on Monday.
