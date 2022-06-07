Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy "very happy" about political survival of UK's Johnson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was "very happy" that Boris Johnson was still the British Prime Minister at a Tuesday online event.

"I'm glad we haven't lost a very important ally, this is great news," he said over video link at the event hosted by FT Live. Johnson narrowly survived a confidence vote of his Conservative Party lawmakers on Monday.

