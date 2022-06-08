Left Menu

Remarks against Prophet: No impact on govt, good ties with Gulf countries to continue, says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said that the BJP has taken necessary action against a party functionary over controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad with the MEA also coming out with necessary clarification and noted that India will continue to have good ties with Gulf countries.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 08-06-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 17:18 IST
Remarks against Prophet: No impact on govt, good ties with Gulf countries to continue, says Piyush Goyal
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said that the BJP has taken necessary action against a party functionary over controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad with the MEA also coming out with necessary clarification and noted that India will continue to have good ties with Gulf countries. He also said that all Indians living in Gulf countries are safe and there is no tension anywhere.

Referring to the remarks of Nupur Sharma, who was suspended by the BJP as a spokesperson for her controversial comments, the minister told the media on Tuesday that the comments were not made by any government functionary and have no impact on the government. "All Indians living in gulf countries are safe and they do not have to worry. There is no tension anywhere... I don't think this was a statement made by any government functionary. Therefore, it has no impact on the government," he said in response to queries.

"Foreign office (MEA) has come out with clarification and BJP has taken necessary actions. We lead the world, we'll continue to lead the world. We have a good relationship with these countries and it will continue," he added. The BJP had on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal amid a row over their controversial remarks with some Muslim countries lodging their protest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

