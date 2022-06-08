Left Menu

Delhi: Dry days declared for Rajinder Nagar bypoll

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 18:58 IST
In view of the upcoming Rajinder Nagar by-election, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced that liquor vends in the constituency will remain shut from 5 pm on June 21 till the time polling concludes on June 23.

An order issued by the Excise Department said a ‘dry day’ will also be observed on June 26 when the votes will be counted.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded its MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak while the BJP has nominated former councillor Rajesh Bhatia as its candidate for the bypoll.

The Congress has fielded its former municipal councillor Prem Lata.

The bypoll was necessitated in the wake of AAP leader Raghav Chadha leaving the seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha recently. Chadha was the MLA from the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat.

Chadha (33), had quit as Delhi MLA a couple of months ago and taken oath as a member of the Upper House of Parliament in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

