New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DES54 PB-MOOSEWALA-LD MURDER Police sought red-corner notice against gangster days ahead of Moosewala's murder Chandigarh: Just 10 days before the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the state police had sought a red-corner notice against gangster Goldy Brar, who had taken the responsibility for the murder. DES40 PB-MOOSEWALA-LD BHOG Scores of people assemble for Moosewala's final prayers in Punjab's Mansa Mansa (Pb): Some wore a t-shirt with Sidhu Moosewala’s picture and the message ''legends never die'' as scores of people from Punjab, Haryana and other states gathered at the grain market here on Wednesday for the ''antim ardas'' of the slain Punjabi singer.

DES12 RJ-RS POLLS-GEHLOT BJP wants to poach MLAs, backed Chandra for RS polls sans numbers: Gehlot Udaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot once again on Wednesday accused the BJP of the horse trading attempt ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls and asked why the party backed media baron Subhash Chandra's candidature when it lacked numbers to win the seat.

DES20 RJ-MLAs-HOTELS Magic shows, sports entertain Cong MLAs at Udaipur resort ahead of RS polls Udaipur/Jaipur: Confined to a resort in Udaipur ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, Congress MLAs from Rajasthan are making the best of it.

DES26 RJ-GEHLOT-BJP Rajasthan CM Gehlot working to save his chair: BJP's Arun Singh Jaipur: BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Wednesday accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of leaving behind all development work and camping in Udaipur to ''save his chair''.

DES47 RJ-AAP-RS POLLS Congress wants BJP-backed Subhash Chandra to win RS polls, claims AAP Jaipur: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday claimed that the ruling Congress in Rajasthan wants to send BJP-backed Independent candidate Subhash Chandra to the Rajya Sabha and the shifting of party MLAs to an Udaipur resort is an ''eyewash''.

DES13 RJ-MINISTER-THREAT Rajasthan minister receives 'threat' call; FIR registered Jaipur: Rajasthan minister Govind Ram Meghwal, who is staying at a resort in Udaipur along with other Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, on Wednesday said he was threatened by a man who demanded Rs 70 lakh from him.

DES33 UP-LC POLLS-SP Four SP candidates file nominations for UP Legislative Council polls Lucknow: Four Samajwadi Party candidates, including Swami Prasad Maurya, on Wednesday filed their nominations here for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections.

DES48 HP-BJP-INDEPENDENT LEGISLATORS Two Independent MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh Shimla: Two Independent legislators in Himachal Pradesh joined the ruling BJP on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and state party president Suresh Kashyap.

