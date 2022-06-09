Aurangabad: BJP workers detained for planning to throw empty vessels at CM's convoy before his rally
Several BJP workers were detained by the police on Wednesday for their plan to throw empty vessels towards the convoy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray before he addressed a rally here, a senior official said.BJPs Aurangabad city unit president Sanjay Kenekar, Raju Shinde and other women workers of the party had earlier told that they would hand over a memorandum to Thackeray to highlight the water woes in the city.
BJP's Aurangabad city unit president Sanjay Kenekar, Raju Shinde and other women workers of the party had earlier told that they would hand over a memorandum to Thackeray to highlight the water woes in the city. But later they came to a hotel, where the chief minister was to stay, he said. ''Later, the police came to know that these BJP workers were planning to throw empty utensils on the convoy of Thackeray. So the police took timely action and detained them before being released. They were released after the CM's rally got over,'' the official said.
