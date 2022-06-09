Left Menu

Maha: 3 supporters of Pankaja Munde held for protest near BJP office in Aurangabad

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 09-06-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 14:35 IST
Maha: 3 supporters of Pankaja Munde held for protest near BJP office in Aurangabad
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Thursday detained three supporters of former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde while they were on way to the BJP office here to protest against the party's decision not to nominate her for the upcoming polls to the state Legislative Council, an official said.

They raised slogans in support of Munde while heading towards the BJP office located in Osmanpura area of Aurangabad.

''When they did not stop, we detained them and handed them over to the Vedant Nagar police,'' the official from Osmanpura police station told PTI. An investigation would reveal whether they had any intention to vandalise the party office, he said.

One of the supporters of Munde, while being taken away by police, claimed ''injustice'' was being done to the former minister and that the OBC community will reply to the BJP over this.

The BJP on Wednesday declared five candidates for the upcoming polls to 10 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, but the name of former minister Pankaja Munde, daughter of BJP stalwart late Gopinath Munde, did not figure in the list.

Earlier, there were speculations that the party may nominate Pankaja Munde, who had lost to her cousin Dhananjay Munde of NCP in the 2019 state Assembly polls.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said he and senior party leader Devendra Fadnavis tried for Pankaja Munde's candidature, but ''it seems the Central leadership has some other plans for her”.

In politics, the disappointment of any leader with his party is transitory, Patil said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022