Sangrur bypolls: Punjab CM, AAP leaders hold meeting

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the ruling AAP's senior leaders held a meeting here in the wake of the June 23 bypolls to the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. The seat fell vacant after Mann resigned from the Lok Sabha following his election to the state Assembly from Dhuri this year. Mann had won from the seat twice in 2014 and 2019.

Party leader Jarnail Singh, cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Bhullar, Dr Baljit Kaur, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Harbhajan Singh were present in the meeting.

The meeting was held to chalk out further strategies to win the seat again, said a party release here.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the party's Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh said they held deliberations over the bypolls with with senior leaders of the party. In this election too, all old records will be broken, Jarnail Singh said. ''The AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann has taken many pro-people decisions for the welfare of Punjab in the past two and a half months. Witnessing the good governance, people's faith in the AAP has increased,'' he said. AAP candidate Gurmail Singh said he will register triumph with a thumping majority.

''Our Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann became MP from Sangrur for two consecutive terms. Love and trust of the Sangrur people have made him the CM of Punjab. I am confident they will ensure my record victory this time,'' he said.

Gurmail, 38, is a postgraduate in maths and has also done MBA.

Before entering politics, he was a teacher and taught children at various schools till 2018.

