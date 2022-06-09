RS Poll: EC directs Rajasthan CEO to ensure transparency in election after horse trading allegations

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the chief electoral officer of Rajasthan to ensure free and fair elections of Rajya Sabha, apparently after charge by Congress against the BJP of possible horse-trading attempts.

The ECI forwarded a representation, submitted by Congress on June 7 to ECI, to the CEO directing him to take necessary action on the representation. The commission also gave directions to the CEO to ensure that the election is free and fair and conducted in accordance with the extant guidelines/direction of the commission, official sources said. In the representation, deputy chief whip Mahendra Chaudhary had demanded legal action against BJP state president Satish Poonia, independent candidate Subhash Chandra, and other leaders of the BJP, expressing apprehension of horse-trading by them in Rajya Sabha elections on June 10.

