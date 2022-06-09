Left Menu

RS Poll: EC directs Rajasthan CEO to ensure transparency in election after horse trading allegations

The Election Commission of India ECI has directed the chief electoral officer of Rajasthan to ensure free and fair elections of Rajya Sabha, apparently after charge by Congress against the BJP of possible horse-trading attempts.The ECI forwarded a representation, submitted by Congress on June 7 to ECI, to the CEO directing him to take necessary action on the representation.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-06-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 22:20 IST
RS Poll: EC directs Rajasthan CEO to ensure transparency in election after horse trading allegations
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the chief electoral officer of Rajasthan to ensure free and fair elections of Rajya Sabha, apparently after charge by Congress against the BJP of possible horse-trading attempts.

The ECI forwarded a representation, submitted by Congress on June 7 to ECI, to the CEO directing him to take necessary action on the representation. The commission also gave directions to the CEO to ensure that the election is free and fair and conducted in accordance with the extant guidelines/direction of the commission, official sources said. In the representation, deputy chief whip Mahendra Chaudhary had demanded legal action against BJP state president Satish Poonia, independent candidate Subhash Chandra, and other leaders of the BJP, expressing apprehension of horse-trading by them in Rajya Sabha elections on June 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022