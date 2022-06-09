Sangrur bypolls: SAD chief seeks support for Kamaldeep Kaur

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday appealed to people to shed all differences and support party candidature Kamaldeep Kaur in the June 23 bypolls to the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

Addressing meetings in Bhadaur, Barnala, Mehal Kalan and Malerkotla, he said they decided to abide by wishes of the Akal Takth Jathedar, who wanted that a family member of a Sikh prisoner be fielded to stress for the release of those who are in jails even after completing their sentence.

''Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana is a joint candidate of the SAD-BSP combine as well as that of Panthic organisations,'' he said. Kamaldeep Kaur is a sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case. Asserting that the elections will change lives of Sikh prisoners as well as their families, Badal urged everyone to come forward to support Kaur.

He also told people how he had visited SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann and appealed to him to support the party candidate, according to a party statement.

''I made this appeal because Mann was also freed from jail after he won the 1989 parliamentary elections with a massive mandate. As he was the candidate of the community, we wanted to field a joint candidate,'' Badal said. ''We even assured Mann that the SAD would extend support to him in the 2024 parliamentary polls and that he should become part of the joint effort to field a candidate from the family of a Sikh prisoner,'' Badal added.

''It is unfortunate that the SAD (Amritsar) leader did not accede to this request,'' Badal said.

SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann has filed his nomination papers for the bypolls.

Badal also told people how his party always stood in solidarity with the Sikh prisoners.

''Parkash Singh Badal took a firm stand as chief minister and prevented Balwant Singh Rajoana from being hanged. Similarly, the SAD played the main role in commuting the sentence of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar and also ensured his parole,'' said Badal.

Kamaldeep Kaur made an emotional plea to Punjabis to help her in effort to get the Sikh prisoners freed.

She said the Sikh prisoners were not against any religion, caste or region but had acted in an emotional state of mind for which they had completed their life sentences. ''We must all unite to ensure their freedom,'' she added.

