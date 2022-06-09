PM Modi shares details about Centre's initiatives toward women empowerment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared the details of various articles about the government's initiative towards women empowerment. Sharing a series of MyGov tweets, PM Modi said, "You will enjoy reading these articles on how a new paradigm is being created to further empowerment of women. These efforts cover diverse sectors and have ensured more dignity as well as opportunities for women. #8YearsOfWomenEmpowerment".

He also shared comprehensive information about the government's work to empower women in the country. "Recognising the importance of our #NariShakti as the harbinger of our bright future, here is how the government is celebrating Ghar ki Lakshmi- Betiyan (ghr kii lkssmii - bettiyaaN) and ensuring women-led development during the Amrit Kaal," MyGovIndia had tweeted.

The tweets by MyGovIndia further remarked that with the 8 years of Women Empowerment "The government has furthered the spirit of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and tried to create a discrimination-free & opportunity-filled environment for the girls" and "A big shift in empowering women through reforms has resulted in giving them wings to fly to newer heights. " The hashtag 8 years of women empowerment represent 8 years of the PM Modi led BJP government in the Centre.

Recently on May 30, BJP completed its 8 years in power and conducted several programmes in the entire country on the occasion advocating government's achievements of the flagship schemes. The party had plans to celebrate from May 30 to June 14 at the grand level across the country by holding various events. (ANI)

