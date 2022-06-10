Left Menu

Sudan's main opposition coalition is meeting with military -sources

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 00:10 IST
Sudan's main opposition coalition is meeting with military -sources

Sudan's main civilian opposition coalition has begun an "unofficial" meeting with the military mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia, two political sources said on Thursday.

The meeting is the first of its kind since the military took over power in Sudan in October 2021. The coalition known as the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) agreed to "unofficially" meet with the military to "discuss means of ending the 25th of October coup and handing Power over to civilian coalitions", Sudan's Congress party announced in a statement on Thursday.

The coup ended a power-sharing arrangement agreed in 2019 with civilian political parties following the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global
4
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022