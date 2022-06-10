BTP MLAs vote for Congress in RS polls

After casting his vote in favour of Congress in Rajya Sabha polls, Bharatiya Tribal Party legislator Rajkumar Roat on Friday targeted its own party chief Velaram Ghoghra, saying he has become ''old'' to understand the issues. BTP legislators, Roat and Ramprasad Dindor voted in support of the ruling Congress candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls on Friday going against their party chief who had issued whip to its MLAs to not take part in the election process.

''I would not like to say about our party state president. Now, he has become old and it is likely that he could not understand. But, our decision is for the benefit of tribals and people of the region. On the basis of this, we have decided to vote in the favour of the Congress candidates,'' Roat told reporters after casting vote. He said that the decision was taken collectively.

In Rajasthan, the BTP has two MLAs who represent the tribal constituencies of Sagwada and Chaurasia.

