Ensure 100% attendance in assembly: TMC to its MLAs

The Trinamool Congress asked its MLAs to ensure ''100 per cent attendance'' in the ongoing session of the West Bengal assembly, which began on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the TMC legislative party, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said all MLAs of his party should regularly come to the House as it is their duty towards the people of their constituencies.

''We have asked all the MLAs to maintain 100 per cent attendance. All TMC MLAs should regularly come to the House. It is their duty toward the party and the people of their constituencies. Everyone must be present during the voting on different bills,'' he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee on several occasions have expressed their displeasures over the thin attendance in both Treasury and opposition benches during the proceedings of the House.

''Those legislators who have been elected for the first time should spend more time in the library of the House to understand the proceedings,'' Chatterjee said.

The ongoing session is likely to continue till June 17.

Several bills of the Education Department are likely to be tabled during the session. Among them is a bill to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the chancellor of state-run universities.

An amendment bill to remove Dhankhar as the 'Visitor' of private universities in the state and appoint Education Minister Bratya Basu in his place is also expected to be tabled during the session.

