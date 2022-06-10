Admin imposes curfew after protest against BJP leaders' remarks turns violent in Ranchi

The district administration on Friday imposed a curfew in violence-hit areas of Ranchi after a protest erupted against the controversial remarks of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Jindal. "District Administration has imposed a curfew across Ranchi. We appeal to the people to stay at home," the administration announced.

The protest had turned violent after the incidents of stone-pelting and torching of several vehicles and vandalisation were reported. Many people have sustained injuries in the violent protests. Earlier in the day, Deputy Inspector General of Ranchi Police (DIG) Anish Gupta had said that the situation was "under control" despite being a "little tense".

The DIG had also assured the deployment of heavy security and the presence of senior officials at the protest site. After various gulf nations expressed outrage against the controversial remarks against the Prophet, the country has been witnessing protests in various states including Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

In Punjab, the protestors have demanded the arrest of sacked leaders, whereas the instances of stone-pelting and sloganeering were witnessed after the Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh. As per the reports, a massive protest broke out at Delhi's Jama Masjid which was later brought under control after the police removed protestors from the protest site.

"No call for protest given by Masjid. We don't know who are the ones protesting, I think they belong to AIMIM or are Owaisi's people. We made it clear that if they want to protest, they can, but we will not support them," Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid told media persons. Notably, a controversy erupted after Nupur Sharma's remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries have also lodged their protest.

However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comment. Delhi Police had registered two FIRs on Wednesday-- one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand - for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Thursday.

Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi, are among the people named in the second FIR. (ANI)

