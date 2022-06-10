Left Menu

Monsoon session of Odisha Legislative Assembly to begin on July 2

The Monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will begin on July 2.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 10-06-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 22:30 IST
Monsoon session of Odisha Legislative Assembly to begin on July 2
Odisha Legislative Assembly (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will begin on July 2. It will have 24 working days and this will continue till August 4.

State Finance Minister, Niranjan Pujari is slated to present the State Budget for the year 2022-23 on the first day of the session. Earlier during the budget session, the Vote-on-Account for four months was presented till July.

Earlier in the day, former minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Bikram Keshari Arukha filed his nomination for election for the post of Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly, the election is scheduled to be held on June 13, the post of Speaker fell vacant after Surjya Narayan Patro resigned from the post owing to health issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022