'Grim situation in Bengal': Saumitra Khan urges Amit Shah to deploy central forces

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and party's West Bengal vice president Saumitra Khan on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to deploy central forces in the state in the wake of recent developments that led to the suspension of internet services and curfew imposition in several areas of the Howrah district. Saumitra Khan has appealed to Amit Shah to "save West Bengal from burning", adding that the Bengal is not safe.

"To keep the people of Bengal safe, you (Amit Shah) should appoint a central force at the earliest and entrust the security of West Bengal to them so that the people of West Bengal can get freedom from the oppressive and tyrannical government," his wrote in the letter. In the letter, Khan apprised Shah of the situation in the state and said, "...on June 9, in name of protests in Howrah, National Highway was blocked for six hours, affecting a lot of people. Similarly, on June 10, a terrifying situation was witnessed at Park Circus, while the Rohingya (Muslims) and the goons of Trinamool Congress (TMC) thrashed police personnel at the Domjur police station."

The state BJP VP, in his letter, mentioned that the cases of crime are increasing by the day in West Bengal. Referring to a recent murder of a couple in the high-security zone of Bhowanipore "because it is near to the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also represents the constituency in the State Assembly", Khan said that the state government did not take any step in the case.

Pointing to the grim situation prevailing in the state, he said that people are grieving, and scared as the environment is tense and the situation in the state is uncontrollable. Claiming that the increased "Rohingya infiltration" has increased the incidents of crime in the state, the BJP MP said that the state government, "by making Rohingya's a pawn" is inflicting atrocities on the people of the state.

In wake of the situation in Howrah, the state government has ordered the suspension of internet services till 6 am on June 13 in the district. Meanwhile, a huge crowd gathered at Howrah in West Bengal to protest against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Jindal on Friday amid the series of outrageous protests against the controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Outrage against Sharma and Jindal were also been reported from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. As per the reports, a massive protest broke out at Delhi's Jama Masjid which have been later brought under control after the police removed protestors from the protest site.

Several incidents of violence including sloganeering and stone-pelting were also reported from several parts of Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers when people began protesting against the inflammatory statements of former BJP leaders Sharma and Jindal. Notably, a controversy erupted after Nupur Sharma's remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries have also lodged their protest.

However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comment. Delhi Police had registered two FIRs on Wednesday-- one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand - for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Thursday.

Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi, are among the people named in the second FIR. (ANI)

