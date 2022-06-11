Left Menu

Hate and unrest not our way: Rahul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2022
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
India has always set an example of truth, non-violence and brotherhood before the world and hate and unrest ''is not our way'', former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday amid reports of violence during protests at various places against controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country on Friday against the controversial remarks on the Prophet by two now-suspended BJP functionaries, leaving a few policemen injured in stone pelting and forcing security forces to resort to lathicharge, tear-gas shelling and firing in the air at some places.

''Bapu's ideals are the foundation of independent India. Our country has always set an example of truth, non-violence and brotherhood before the world. Hate and unrest is not our way,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''It is the responsibility of all the people of the country to unite India and maintain mutual goodwill,'' the former Congress chief added.

The BJP had last Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

