SAD asks Punjab CEO to review decision refusing approval to posters

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) urged the Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) on Saturday to review his decision of refusing approval to posters on the release of Sikh prisoners for distribution on hoardings and billboards for the June 23 Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll.

Senior party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said it is unfortunate that the media certification and monitoring committee of the Election Commission (EC) has rejected the posters submitted by the SAD on the grounds that those would cause agony and unnecessary unrest in the public.

Cheema said the posters contained an appeal from Kamaldeep Kaur, the SAD candidate in the Sangrur bypoll, for the release of all the ''bandi veer'' (Sikh prisoners).

Kaur is the sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case.

''A sister has asked for help from Punjabis for the cause of release of the detenues, including her brother Rajoana. It is her right. It is also covered under the right to freedom of speech and expression,'' Cheema said.

Stating that the Punjab CEO had ''erred'' in refusing permission for the posters, the SAD leader said there is no question of any disturbance to the peace of the state due to the release of these posters.

''Such posters have been used earlier also during the election of Akali leaders Simranjit Singh Mann and Atinderpal Singh in 1989,'' he claimed.

Cheema said the SAD is a votary of human rights and would continue to raise awareness about the rights of the Sikh prisoners.

