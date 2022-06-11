Left Menu

Maharashtra CM should have resigned after BJP won three RS seats: Athawale

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-06-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 22:14 IST
Maharashtra CM should have resigned after BJP won three RS seats: Athawale
Ramdas Athawale talking to ANI on Tuesday Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray should have resigned after the opposition BJP won three Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

He also claimed that Shiv Sena leaders and activists are not happy with the leadership over the party's alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

In a major setback to Maharashtra's ruling alliance of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three of the six Rajya Sabha seats from the state on Saturday, even as the ruling combine questioned the eight-hour delay in the counting of votes.

''The BJP has given a severe jolt to the Maha Vikas Aghadi. It is such a jolt that Uddav Thackeray has no right to remain in power. When they have lost, they should have resigned on their own,'' the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment told reporters here.

He said one is declared a winner even if the margin is one vote or two votes.

''Former prime minister of the BJP Atal Vihari Bajpayee lost power by just one vote (during a no-confidence motion in 1999). They (Maha Vikas Aghadi) made all-out efforts to defeat the BJP candidates who, however, emerged successful as there is a lot of resentment among the Shiv Sena leaders and activists against the party leadership over the alliance with the Congress and the NCP,'' Athawale said.

He claimed that Thackeray is not taking note of the resentment within his party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022