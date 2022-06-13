Details set on major portions of gun control bill -U.S. Sen. Murphy

A "substantial" part of a gun control deal announced by a bipartisan group of 20 U.S. senators has been nailed down by negotiators, allowing the drafting of legislation to get underway promptly, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said on Sunday.

In a telephone interview with Reuters, Murphy, one of the main negotiators of the framework deal, said senators and their aides will "get to work" writing legislation on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)