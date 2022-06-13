Details set on major portions of gun control bill -U.S. Sen. Murphy
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 00:24 IST
- Country:
- United States
A "substantial" part of a gun control deal announced by a bipartisan group of 20 U.S. senators has been nailed down by negotiators, allowing the drafting of legislation to get underway promptly, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said on Sunday.
In a telephone interview with Reuters, Murphy, one of the main negotiators of the framework deal, said senators and their aides will "get to work" writing legislation on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Democratic
- Chris Murphy
- Murphy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more
U.S. California governor tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. House Speaker's husband arrested on suspicion of drunk driving
New Somali president calls for reconciliation as U.S. troops return
WRAPUP 2-U.S. economy kicks off second quarter on strong note; rise in inflation slowing