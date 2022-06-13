Left Menu

Details set on major portions of gun control bill -U.S. Sen. Murphy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 00:24 IST
Chris Murphy Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • United States

A "substantial" part of a gun control deal announced by a bipartisan group of 20 U.S. senators has been nailed down by negotiators, allowing the drafting of legislation to get underway promptly, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said on Sunday.

In a telephone interview with Reuters, Murphy, one of the main negotiators of the framework deal, said senators and their aides will "get to work" writing legislation on Monday.

