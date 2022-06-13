Maha: Cong leaders protest outside ED offices to show solidarity with Rahul Gandhi; criticise central govt

The Maharashtra Congress on Monday staged protests outside the Enforcement Directorate's office in Mumbai and other parts of the state over the summons issued by the probe agency to party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald-Associated Journals Ltd deal.

Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the ED in Delhi for questioning in the case.

Talking to reporters here, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said be it, Rahul or Sonia Gandhi, the Nehru-Gandhi family has only contributed to the country — from freedom struggle to nation-building after independence.

''Targeting this family and tarnishing its image by calling them before the ED office...not only Congressmen, but even the common man stands behind the Gandhi family,'' Patole said.

''We protested against this oppressive government outside the ED office,'' he said. In Nagpur city, Congress leaders and workers marched to the ED's office in the Seminary Hills area and staged a huge demonstration there to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

The party workers said they would intensify the protest in case of any action by the ED against Gandhi.

The party legislators and workers in other parts of Vidarbha also staged protests.

Such protests will continue till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, some of the party leaders said.

