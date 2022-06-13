Britain urges EU to change post-Brexit trade rules with N.Ireland
British foreign minister Liz Truss told the European Union's Maros Sefcovic on Monday the bloc must be willing to change post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland, repeating that London wanted a "negotiated solution". "Spoke to (European Commission) Vice President Maros Sefcovic to discuss the legislation we are announcing today to fix the problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol and restore political stability," Truss said on Twitter.
"Spoke to (European Commission) Vice President Maros Sefcovic to discuss the legislation we are announcing today to fix the problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol and restore political stability," Truss said on Twitter. "Our preference is a negotiated solution, but EU must be willing to change the Protocol itself."
The EU side criticized London's moves to dismantle the so-called Northern Irish protocol. "Unilateral action is damaging to mutual trust & a formula for uncertainty," Sefcovic said on Twitter.
