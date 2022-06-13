Left Menu

Karnataka Congress stages protest against ED summons to Gandhis

The Congress Karnataka unit on Monday staged a protest against Enforcement Directorate ED issuing summons to partys national president Sonia Gandhi and top leader Rahul Gandhi and accused the BJP government at the Centre of indulging in vendetta politics. The protest came on the day Rahul Gandhi appeared at the ED office in Delhi in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL deal.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-06-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 14:32 IST
Karnataka Congress stages protest against ED summons to Gandhis
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress' Karnataka unit on Monday staged a protest against Enforcement Directorate (ED) issuing summons to party's national president Sonia Gandhi and top leader Rahul Gandhi and accused the BJP government at the Centre of indulging in ''vendetta politics.'' The protest came on the day Rahul Gandhi appeared at the ED office in Delhi in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL deal. It was led by state Congress president D K Shivakumar and Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah.

A host of party leaders and legislators, among others, participated in the protest.

Later, a protest march was planned from Lalbagh to the ED office at Shantinagar in the city. However, they were stopped mid-way by the police, who had erected barricades on the path.

Some protesters climbed on the barricades amidst sloganeering ''down down BJP'', and ''we want justice.'' Siddaramaiah and several other Congress leaders and protesters were whisked away by the police in a bus.

Accusing the BJP of suppressing the right to protest, Siddaramaiah said, ''By issuing summons to Sonia and (Rahul) Gandhi, an attempt is being made to lessen their charisma...we will not allow undemocratic things to happen in this country. BJP is indulging in vendetta politics, they have reopened the case that was shut in 2015.'' PTI KSU RS KSU KH SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
2
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022