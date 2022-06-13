Karnataka Congress stages protest against ED summons to Gandhis

The Congress' Karnataka unit on Monday staged a protest against Enforcement Directorate (ED) issuing summons to party's national president Sonia Gandhi and top leader Rahul Gandhi and accused the BJP government at the Centre of indulging in ''vendetta politics.'' The protest came on the day Rahul Gandhi appeared at the ED office in Delhi in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL deal. It was led by state Congress president D K Shivakumar and Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah.

A host of party leaders and legislators, among others, participated in the protest.

Later, a protest march was planned from Lalbagh to the ED office at Shantinagar in the city. However, they were stopped mid-way by the police, who had erected barricades on the path.

Some protesters climbed on the barricades amidst sloganeering ''down down BJP'', and ''we want justice.'' Siddaramaiah and several other Congress leaders and protesters were whisked away by the police in a bus.

Accusing the BJP of suppressing the right to protest, Siddaramaiah said, ''By issuing summons to Sonia and (Rahul) Gandhi, an attempt is being made to lessen their charisma...we will not allow undemocratic things to happen in this country. BJP is indulging in vendetta politics, they have reopened the case that was shut in 2015.'' PTI KSU RS KSU KH SS SS

