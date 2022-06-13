UK parliament's standards watchdog investigates opposition Labour leader

British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer is being investigated by parliament's standards commissioner over whether he broke the rules on registering his earnings and gifts.

An update to the parliament website on Monday showed an investigation was opened into Starmer on June 8. It did not provide further details. Members of parliament are required to declare their external financial interests, such as fees or expenses paid for employment away from their role as a member of parliament, as well as gifts or hospitality they receive.

"Keir Starmer takes his declaration responsibilities very seriously and has already apologized for the fact that administrative errors in his office have led to a small number of late declarations," a spokesperson for Starmer said. "The standards commissioner has asked for more information which we are happy to provide."

Starmer said he was "absolutely confident" he had done nothing wrong. "There's no problem here," he told reporters.

