Following are the top stories at 9.20 PM: NATION DEL73 2NDLD RAHUL Rahul Gandhi questioned by ED, Cong puts out show of strength New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Monday questioned for over eight hours by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper, as the opposition party held protests across the country, accusing the Centre of targeting its leaders by misusing agencies.

DEL72 DEF-UKD-RAJNATH-SYNERGY Prepare for full-scale war in future, better military-civilian synergy needed: Rajnath Dehradun: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said India needs to remain prepared for a full-scale war in the future and called for better synergy between the armed forces and the civil administration for this.

DEL70 BIZ-INDIA-RUSSIA-OIL Russia overtakes Saudi Arabia to become India's 2nd biggest oil supplier New Delhi: Russia has overtaken Saudi Arabia to become India's second-biggest supplier of oil behind Iraq as refiners snap up Russian crude available at a deep discount following the war in Ukraine, industry data showed.

DEL63 RAHUL-3RDLD BJP Cong protest aimed at putting pressure on ED: BJP, alleges oppn party trying to protect assets worth Rs 2,000cr of Gandhis New Delhi: Asserting that the show of strength by the Congress is aimed at putting pressure on the ED, the BJP on Monday attacked the opposition party, saying its leaders have hit the streets in support of corruption and to protect the alleged assets worth Rs 2,000 crore of the Gandhi family.

DEL65 LD CONTROVERSY Prophet remark row: Summons galore against Nupur Sharma, sporadic incidents in Bengal, UP arrests 325 for Friday violence Thane: Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, in the eye of a storm over her remarks against Prophet Mohammad, Monday sought time to appear before the Maharashtra police to record her statement, while more than 300 people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh in a crackdown on protesters who indulged in violence after the Friday prayers on June 10.

BOM36 GJ-PM-VISIT-PROJECTS PM Modi to address rally in Vadodara during June 18 Gujarat visit Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil 18 Railways projects during his June 18 visit to Gujarat and also address a rally in Vadodara city. He will also launch the state's nutritional programme for pregnant women in tribal districts, state education minister Jitu Vaghani said on Monday.

CAL21 BH-NITISH-PREZ POLL Am not in presidential race: Nitish Kumar Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday categorically said he is not in the race in the July presidential election setting to rest speculations on it.

LEGAL LGD8 SC-DEMOLITIONS Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind moves SC against demolitions in UP New Delhi: Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind filed two fresh pleas in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that no further demolitions are carried out in the State without following due process and such exercise is done only after adequate notice.

GD7 DL-HC- HATE SPEECH- LEADERS Hate speeches by elected representatives warrant stringent action: Delhi HC New Delhi: Hate speeches by elected representatives, political and religious leaders based on religion and caste bulldoze the constitutional ethos and violate constitutional provisions and therefore warrant stringent peremptory action on the part of central and state governments, said the Delhi High Court on Monday.

LGB1 MH-COURT-CBI-DESHMUKH CBI opposes default bail pleas of Deshmukh, his former aide in corruption case Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday submitted before a special court here that it had filed a charge-sheet against Maharashtra's former home minister Anil Deshmukh and his former aides within the mandated time period of 60 days in a corruption case, and opposed their pleas for default bail. The FOREIGN FGN39 BIZ-GOYAL-TRIPS-WTO For India, response to pandemic would not be complete without TRIPS waiver: Goyal Geneva: The package of measures, which the WTO is negotiating here as part of the response to COVID-19 pandemic, must include the patent waiver proposal of India and South Africa as it would help in dealing with this disease, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday. By Rajesh Rai FGN38 CHINA-BJP-LD CONTROVERSY China wades into furore over controversial remarks against Prophet; hopes incident can be properly handled Beijing: China on Monday waded into the furore over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad, expressing the hope that the incident can be properly handled. By K J M Varma FGN36 LANKA-ADANI-POWER-LD OFFICIAL Lanka electricity chief resigns after withdrawing remark on Adani Group deal Colombo: A top Sri Lankan official, who claimed before a parliamentary panel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly influenced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to award a wind power project to the Adani Group in this island nation, resigned on Monday, a day after retracting his earlier statement.

