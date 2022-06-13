Communal tension: Opposition leaders take out joint peace march in Jammu

Concerned over communal tension ''gripping'' different parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, several opposition parties and social organisations on Monday took out a peace march here and appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

The march was organised by Jammu-based All Parties United Morcha (APUM), a conglomerate of various socio-political organisations, including the Congress, National Conference, PDP and CPI(M), from Parade ground to Raghunath temple chowk in the old city.

Raising slogans of religious harmony, the participants denounced the attempts by ''mischievous elements'' and ''divisive forces'' to incite communal tension in the country.

''The developing situation in the country, including in Jammu and Kashmir, in the wake of recent widespread protests is a cause for serious concern. Some forces with vested interests are trying to harm the age-old communal harmony which is not good for the nation,” former Member of Parliament Sheikh Abdul Rehman told reporters.

Rehman, who led the march, said similar programmes will be conducted in all districts to mobilise public support against those trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere.

National Conference Provincial President of Jammu Rattan Lal Gupta said a deliberate attempt is being made to create a division in the society.

“The public as well as the religious leaders are requested to remain cautious and not allow the vested interests to disturb peace, brotherhood and communal harmony,” he said.

Senior Congress leader and former legislator Ravinder Sharma denounced communalism and fundamentalism in any form and asked the government to check such forces.

“Unity in diversity is the strength of our nation and we have to maintain it at all costs for overall development,” he said.

Accusing the government of failure to control the mischievous elements, Sharma demanded stern action according to law against all those trying to spread hatred in the society.

The participants also appealed to the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognizance of the prevailing situation in the country and put a moratorium on 'mandir-masjid' conflicts and communal politics.

