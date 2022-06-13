Youth Congress protest against Kerala CM aboard aircraft; CPI(M) terms it terror act

Revelations by Swapna Suresh, a key accused in a gold-smuggling case, against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members and subsequent protests by the opposition seeking his resignation escalated further on Monday after two Youth Congress workers raised slogans against the Chief Minister aboard an aircraft in which he travelled to Thiruvananthapuram from Kannur, an act which CPI(M) termed as ''terror activity''.

While the actions of the Youth Congress workers was termed as ''condemnable'' and a ''terror act'' by Vijayan and LDF convener E P Jayarajan respectively, the incident led to attacks against some Congress offices, including its State headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, allegedly by workers of CPI(M) and its youth wing DYFI.

After the attack on the KPCC office in the State capital, veteran Congress leader A K Antony, who was present there at that time, told reporters that ''it was something that should not have happened'' and he would like to know the response of the Chief Minister and CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan regarding the same.

''Let them decide what action should be taken (for the attack on KPCC office),'' he said.

According to others present at the KPCC office, allegedly a big group of CPI(M) workers arrived there and hurled abuses and stones at the office, destroyed the flex boards there and even damaged a vehicle parked outside it.

There were also reports of some other Congress offices being damaged in other parts of the State allegedly by CPI(M) or DYFI workers.

There was also reportedly a clash between Youth Congress and DYFI workers in an area in Kannur district.

CPI(M) also alleged attacks against its offices in some parts of the State capital.

The situation in the State escalated to this extent after two youth Congress workers, one of them wearing a black shirt, raised slogans against Vijayan inside the aircraft in which he travelled from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram after it landed here.

A video clip of the incident released on social media by Youth Congress State vice-president and former MLA K S Sabarinathan showed the two being forcefully pushed away by a person accompanying the Chief Minister and the duo questioning whether they do not have a right to question.

Later, Sabarinathan alleged it was senior CPI(M) leader and LDF convener E P Jayarajan who pushed the protesting Youth Congress workers.

One of them, shortly thereafter, told a TV channel over the phone from inside the airport that they were badly beaten up by Jayarajan and the gunmen of the Chief Minister and that his colleague suffered multiple injuries.

He also alleged that they were denied medical aid at the airport.

Later, when they were being taken away by the police in an ambulance, one of them told the reporters that he has never had a drink in his life and that his medical examination be conducted right away.

Jayarajan, speaking to reporters after the incident inside the aircraft, had alleged that the Youth Congress workers were drunk, could not talk properly as a result and that they tried to attack the Chief Minister.

He also alleged that Congress was ''adopting methods of terror groups''.

Balakrishan, reacting to the incident on board the aircraft, said the Congress cannot expect to continue in Kerala by attacking the Chief Minister in this manner.

He said the people of Kerala would protect the Chief Minister and that protection would be bigger than any security arrangement by the police.

The Chief Minister, later in the evening, in a statement, said that what happened on the flight when it landed was condemnable and the top leadership of Congress was justifying the actions of the Youth Congress workers, which in turn indicated that the whole thing was planned.

He contended that it was a challenge to democracy and alleged that the goal was to create chaos in the State for which they also had the support of BJP.

Refuting the allegations and contentions of the Chief Minister, KPCC president K Sudhakaran told reporters that while the protest carried out on the aircraft was not with the approval of the party, the two Youth Congress did not commit any illegality and did not try to harm the Chief Minister in any manner.

Sudhakaran said it was Jayarajan who actually resorted to violence and therefore, action should be taken against him.

He also said the two Youth Congress workers would be provided all support and protection by the party.

The protesters reportedly boarded the flight at Kannur airport.

Vijayan has been facing protests by the Congress and BJP workers ever since Suresh alleged that he and his family members had a role in some smuggling activities.

