Congress to continue 'satyagraha' against Centre's misuse of law, says Chidambaram

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for the second day for questioning in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper case, senior party leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said that they will continue their "satyagraha" against the Centre's 'misuse of the law'. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Chidambaram said, "We are protesting against the Centre's misuse of law. If ED follows the law, we have no problem. But ED is not following the law. We are asking what is the scheduled offence? There's no answer. Which police agency has registered an FIR? There is no answer. Give us a copy of the FIR. There is no answer."

He said that since the probe agency is not following the law in a democratic set-up, the party is entitled to protest. "So in the absence of the scheduled offence, in the absence of police agency registering an FIR and giving us a copy of an FIR, where is the question of ED investigation under PMLA? For very simple questions, there are no answers. Obviously, they are not following the law and in a democracy, we are entitled to protest," he said.

Posing a question for people, the Congress leader further asked, "Is there any BJP leader against whom the ED has registered a case in the last 4-5 years? Is there any BJP-ruled state like Haryana, Madhya Pradhya, or Karnataka, where the ED has registered a case? If this law applies to the whole of India, why does this apply to Opposition states and Opposition leaders?" "Everything about the Youth India, Associated Journal tractions are recorded in the Income Tax return in the balance sheet of the company. The Income Tax case is pending before the SC. Both Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others have filed affidavits in the Supreme Court. The SC record is the public, all the facts are stated there. What is the questioning? What is the questioning you want to know? Every transition is recorded in the balance sheet and in an income tax return and if you have doubt read the affidavits filed in the SC. What is the sudden discovery of the PMLA case?" he said.

When asked about the BJP's allegations against the party regarding the case, the Congress leader said, "none of the BJP leaders knows the facts." Former Congress President appeared before ED for the first time for questioning on Monday. He left the ED office around 11 pm after questioning on Monday.

The interrogation began at 11 am on Monday morning. The first round of questioning concluded at around 2.15 pm for a lunch break. The Congress leader returned to his residence followed by his visit to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital where his mother and party interim president Sonia Gandhi is admitted due to COVID-related issues. Rahul Gandhi's questioning resumed the probe for the second round at around 3.45 pm on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)