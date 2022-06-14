Venezuela's Maduro visits Kuwait, speaks to crown prince
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro visited Kuwait on Monday and spoke to the small, oil-rich nations crown prince, state media reported.We are on this necessary tour to reactivate ties of work, cooperation, commonality, solidarity, brotherhood, Maduro said from Kuwait in a televised conversation with his collaborators in Caracas.Maduro spoke with Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber at Kuwait International Airport alongside Maduros delegation, including his wife, Cilia Flores, state-run KUNA news agency reported, without detailing their discussions.Venezuelas state-run broadcaster VTV noted Kuwait and Venezuela both were part of the original members of the oil cartel OPEC.
