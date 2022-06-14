National Herald case: Sambit Patra hits out at Congress, tells people to understand 'chronology of corruption' by mother-son duo

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday sharply criticized the Congress party over the National Herald case and urged people to understand the "chronology of corruption" created by the mother-son duo, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. "I want to know how this mother-son duo (Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi) looted people's wealth. People should understand the chronology of corruption. They only want to grab people's money by forming a "Young India" company," Patra told media persons here.

He said that the grand old party is making a huge drama out of the ED questioning Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. "Congress is doing drama since yesterday. They themselves do corruption and talk about following legal procedures to prove their innocence in several matters. It can not be true that Congress had approached trial and high courts for pleading 'not guilty' and both the courts dismissed their pleas," the BJP national spokesperson said.

He further said, "The Delhi High Court categorically ranked Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at first and second place respectively in the National Herald case. After this, the Congress lawyers including Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and others approached Supreme Court in the case. The top court said that there is merit in this case, so Rahul and Sonia need to face it." Patra said that the law and order are for all the people in the country, so everybody will be considered equal here.

"The Gandhi family consider itself to be the most superior in this country. No one is king or prince here, every citizen is equal to the law. This should be learned from PM Modi," he added. Faced over 10 hours of questioning a day ago, the Enforcement Directorate started quizzing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the second consecutive day today in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

The former Congress president, a Z+ category protectee of the Central Reserve Police Force after the Union government withdrew the Gandhi family's Special Protection Group cover in 2019, was asked again to join the probe as investigators were not satisfied with the answers he gave to them during questioning on Monday, said official sources. The National Herald, started by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was published by the AJL. In 2010, the AJL, which faced financial difficulties, was taken over by a newly-floated YIL with Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as directors, both of them Gandhi loyalists. (ANI)

