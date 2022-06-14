Pawar said no to being Oppn nominee for prez poll, other names in consideration: Yechury

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has refused to be the opposition parties' nominee for the presidential election, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Tuesday.

Pawar met Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, and NCP leaders Praful Patel and P C Chacko in Delhi and conveyed to them his decision to not contest the election.

''I have been informed that Pawar will not be the opposite face for the presidential polls, other names are under consideration,'' said Yechury.

Opposition sources said Pawar was not keen to enter a battle that he is destined to lose at this point in his political career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)