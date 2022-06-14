No fresh motion received for revocation of BJP MLAs' suspension: WB Speaker

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday said he has not received any fresh motion by the BJP for revoking the suspension of seven MLAs of the party as the previous one submitted by it had some ''technical flaws''.

Bandyopadhyay made this comment when BJP legislators referred to him the suspension of seven party colleagues and demanded its revocation before the recess in the first half.

''I had pointed out some technical flaws in the motion moved by your party. I had requested your suspended colleagues to correct the same and submit it afresh. I am yet to get any fresh draft,'' the Speaker said.

Referring to reports that the suspended MLAs have moved the court, Bandyopadhyay said anyone can approach any agency in a free country.

He said, ''But, for issues involving this August House, would it not have been proper if those are resolved in the House itself? The West Bengal Assembly has a chequered, glorious past. Does it add to the stature of the House if our members don't follow the procedures and approach another agency?'' Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, one of the suspended BJP MLAs, had told reporters outside the Assembly on Monday that they will not submit any fresh motion and instead wait for the direction of high court on the matter.

Bandyopadhyay said that a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee would have been called to discuss revocation of the suspension, but in the absence of a fresh motion by the BJP correcting the faults, there is little possibility of the BAC meeting immediately.

Clashes had broken out in the Assembly on March 28 between the legislators of the ruling TMC and BJP, following which the Speaker suspended the five MLAs.

Earlier, two other saffron camp MLAs were suspended over their conduct during the Governor’s address in the House.

