Left Menu

Need to strengthen culture of healthy debate and open discussions that have been India’s hallmark: PM Modi

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 20:00 IST
Need to strengthen culture of healthy debate and open discussions that have been India’s hallmark: PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said we need to strengthen the culture of healthy debates and open discussions that have been a hallmark of India over the years.

Over the last thousands of years, Indians have spoken openly about the most difficult of the topics and made correct logic an integral part of the society, he said.

Speaking at an event to mark the 200th anniversary of Gujarati daily “Mumbai Samachar”, Modi said “debate and discussions” have helped the country over the years and we need to “strengthen” the culture.

He said every institution has a particular role to play for the betterment of the society, be it the media or the legislature.

The Indian media has both criticised the policies and also stood for national interest in a constructive manner, the Prime Minister said, expressing hope that the media will continue to play its role in the next 25 years which his government has called as the “Azadi ka Amrut Kaal”.

Modi said Mumbai Samachar newspaper gave voice to India's freedom movement, and lauded the publication’s journey over the last 200 years.

He said the newspaper did not lose its local connect when Mumbai became Bombay. Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel often quoted this newspaper, he added.

Modi also released a special postal stamp commemorating 200 years of Mumbai Samachar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022