Left Menu

Fencing Association of India to decide on vacant post of president

The executive council of Fencing Association of India FAI will meet virtually on Wednesday to take a decision on who will be its acting chief after the resignation of Pankaj Singh.In April, Singh had tendered his resignation from the post of president of both the FAI and Uttar Pradesh State Fencing Association.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 21:13 IST
Fencing Association of India to decide on vacant post of president
  • Country:
  • India

The executive council of Fencing Association of India (FAI) will meet virtually on Wednesday to take a decision on who will be its acting chief after the resignation of Pankaj Singh.

In April, Singh had tendered his resignation from the post of president of both the FAI and Uttar Pradesh State Fencing Association. He had decided to give up the two two posts citing his ''commitments as legislator and as a BJP vice-president'' of Uttar Pradesh as it became ''increasingly time-consuming''.

''I have realised that given the responsibilities mentioned above, I have been unable to dedicate the required time and energy to the association's work. So, I would like to tender my resignation,'' Singh had written in his resignation letter dated, which was addressed to FAI secretary Rajeev Mehta, who is also the secretary general of Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

''The executive Council of FAI will meet tomorrow online. An acting president will be announced during the meeting,'' Mehta said.

There were also reports few months ago that Singh could be interested in running for the president's post of the IOA.

Singh, a BJP MLA from Noida and son of Union Defence Minister Rajnah Singh, took over as the president of FAI last August. Singh was elected unopposed in the election for the executive board 2021-25 of the FAI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022