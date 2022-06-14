Left Menu

Kiran Bedi hurt Sikh sentiments at launch of her book: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Tuesday accused former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community at a book launch event in Chennai.A controversy erupted after a video of the former IPS officer purportedly cracking a 12o clock joke on Sikhs at the launch of her book Fearless Governance on Monday went viral on social media.AAPs Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh condemned Bedis remarks.When the Mughals were looting India and abducting women, the Sikhs fought them and protected sisters and daughters.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-06-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 21:21 IST
Kiran Bedi hurt Sikh sentiments at launch of her book: AAP
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community at a book launch event in Chennai.

A controversy erupted after a video of the former IPS officer purportedly cracking a ''12'o clock'' joke on Sikhs at the launch of her book 'Fearless Governance' on Monday went viral on social media.

AAP's Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh condemned Bedi's remarks.

''When the Mughals were looting India and abducting women, the Sikhs fought them and protected sisters and daughters. 12 o'clock was the time to attack the Mughals. This is the history of 12 o'clock.

''Shame on the BJP's leaders who have a cheap mentality and make fun of Sikhs instead of giving them respect,'' Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a party statement, Singh accused Bedi of ''disrespecting and hurting the sentiments'' of the Sikh community.

He said it is highly condemnable that Bedi, who hails from Punjab, deliberately made fun of Sikhs.

Demanding an unconditional apology from her, Punjab AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh said, ''I pity BJP leader Kiran Bedi if she isn't aware of the Sikh history. If she has deliberately tried to defame the Sikh community or make fun of it, then there is nothing more shameful.'' Punjab Jails, Mines and Geology Minister Harjot Singh Bains sought the registration of an FIR against Bedi over her remarks.

''Shame on you and your thinking @thekiranbedi. Read about Sikhs & their history and the contribution of Sikhs to India. BJP is factory of leaders having such cheap mindset. Why BJP is silent?. I urge Chairman NCM @ILalpura to immediately lodge FIR against her (sic),'' Bains said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022