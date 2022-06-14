Himachal CM inaugurating works started under Congress rule: Pratibha Singh

Shimla, Jun 14 (PTI) Congress' Himachal unit president Pratibha Singh on Tuesday accused the BJP government in the state of announcing new projects with an eye on the assembly election after accomplishing little during the last over four years of its rule.

She also challenged Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to name five works that were started and completed under his tenure.

Addressing an event in the Shimla Rural Assembly constituency, Pratibha Singh claimed that the majority of the development works had been undertaken in Himachal Pradesh during Virbhadra Singh-led erstwhile Congress governments. She claimed the projects being inaugurated by the BJP government had been started during the previous Congress government. ''The government is nowadays announcing several new projects including a new college at Seraj in Mandi district without allocating land and providing funds. ''These new projects are being announced by the BJP government in an unsuccessful attempt to get political mileage in the coming Assembly elections but the voters of the state are well aware and will vote Congress to power,'' she said. Congress MLA from Shimla rural Vikramaditya Singh said the BJP government even failed to acquire land for the chief minister's dream project of constructing an airport in his home district Mandi. Assembly election in the state are due later this year.

