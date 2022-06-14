Left Menu

Himachal CM inaugurating works started under Congress rule: Pratibha Singh

Shimla, Jun 14 PTI Congress Himachal unit president Pratibha Singh on Tuesday accused the BJP government in the state of announcing new projects with an eye on the assembly election after accomplishing little during the last over four years of its rule.She also challenged Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to name five works that were started and completed under his tenure.Addressing an event in the Shimla Rural Assembly constituency, Pratibha Singh claimed that the majority of the development works had been undertaken in Himachal Pradesh during Virbhadra Singh-led erstwhile Congress governments.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-06-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 22:33 IST
Himachal CM inaugurating works started under Congress rule: Pratibha Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Shimla, Jun 14 (PTI) Congress' Himachal unit president Pratibha Singh on Tuesday accused the BJP government in the state of announcing new projects with an eye on the assembly election after accomplishing little during the last over four years of its rule.

She also challenged Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to name five works that were started and completed under his tenure.

Addressing an event in the Shimla Rural Assembly constituency, Pratibha Singh claimed that the majority of the development works had been undertaken in Himachal Pradesh during Virbhadra Singh-led erstwhile Congress governments. She claimed the projects being inaugurated by the BJP government had been started during the previous Congress government. ''The government is nowadays announcing several new projects including a new college at Seraj in Mandi district without allocating land and providing funds. ''These new projects are being announced by the BJP government in an unsuccessful attempt to get political mileage in the coming Assembly elections but the voters of the state are well aware and will vote Congress to power,'' she said. Congress MLA from Shimla rural Vikramaditya Singh said the BJP government even failed to acquire land for the chief minister's dream project of constructing an airport in his home district Mandi. Assembly election in the state are due later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022