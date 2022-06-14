Gujarat AAP to launch agitation demanding free electricity

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch a state-wide campaign demanding free electricity for people in Gujarat from Wednesday, a party leader said here. The party has promised free electricity in Gujarat, as in Delhi, if voted to power in coming Assembly elections. ''On June 15, the Gujarat AAP will hold press conferences at the district level. Afterwards, party workers will go to collector offices and make representations demanding free electricity for the public,'' party's state unit president Gopal Italia said on Tuesday. Between June 16-24, programmes like rallies, pad-yatra (protest marches), mashal yatra (torch processions) will be organised, he added. This will be the first major campaign of the party after it restructured its state organisation by appointing new office-bearers. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party claims to be the main challenger to the ruling BJP in the state.

Italia also said that the party will soon come out with another list of office-bearers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)