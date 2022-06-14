Left Menu

Gujarat AAP to launch agitation demanding free electricity

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP will launch a state-wide campaign demanding free electricity for people in Gujarat from Wednesday, a party leader said here. This will be the first major campaign of the party after it restructured its state organisation by appointing new office-bearers.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-06-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 23:14 IST
Gujarat AAP to launch agitation demanding free electricity
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch a state-wide campaign demanding free electricity for people in Gujarat from Wednesday, a party leader said here. The party has promised free electricity in Gujarat, as in Delhi, if voted to power in coming Assembly elections. ''On June 15, the Gujarat AAP will hold press conferences at the district level. Afterwards, party workers will go to collector offices and make representations demanding free electricity for the public,'' party's state unit president Gopal Italia said on Tuesday. Between June 16-24, programmes like rallies, pad-yatra (protest marches), mashal yatra (torch processions) will be organised, he added. This will be the first major campaign of the party after it restructured its state organisation by appointing new office-bearers. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party claims to be the main challenger to the ruling BJP in the state.

Italia also said that the party will soon come out with another list of office-bearers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
3
Cambodian court set to rule in treason trial of dissidents

Cambodian court set to rule in treason trial of dissidents

 Global
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022