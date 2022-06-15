Congress' Uma Thomas takes oath as UDF MLA

Congress' Uma Thomas, who won the Thrikkakara assembly by poll recently by a historic margin of 25,016 votes, on Wednesday took oath as an MLA of UDF in the state assembly.

Uma Thomas, widow of late Congress MLA from Thrikkakara P T Thomas, took oath in the chamber of Speaker M B Rajesh as the Assembly is not in session presently.

The death of P T Thomas in December last year had necessitated the by-election for the vacant assembly seat in May.

The oath was taken in the presence of senior Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala.

Uma Thomas' massive victory in the by-election was a morale booster for the Congress-led UDF and a huge setback for the CPI(M)-led LDF.

With the win, she became the lone woman legislator of the Congress party in the state Assembly.

Uma won a total of 72,770 votes and managed to maintain a steady lead in all the 12 rounds of counting since the beginning, while her nearest rival and Left candidate Jo Joseph, got 47,754 votes and BJP candidate A N Radhakrishnan garnered 12,957 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)