Left Menu

Congress' Uma Thomas takes oath as UDF MLA

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-06-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 12:36 IST
Congress' Uma Thomas takes oath as UDF MLA
  • Country:
  • India

Congress' Uma Thomas, who won the Thrikkakara assembly by poll recently by a historic margin of 25,016 votes, on Wednesday took oath as an MLA of UDF in the state assembly.

Uma Thomas, widow of late Congress MLA from Thrikkakara P T Thomas, took oath in the chamber of Speaker M B Rajesh as the Assembly is not in session presently.

The death of P T Thomas in December last year had necessitated the by-election for the vacant assembly seat in May.

The oath was taken in the presence of senior Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala.

Uma Thomas' massive victory in the by-election was a morale booster for the Congress-led UDF and a huge setback for the CPI(M)-led LDF.

With the win, she became the lone woman legislator of the Congress party in the state Assembly.

Uma won a total of 72,770 votes and managed to maintain a steady lead in all the 12 rounds of counting since the beginning, while her nearest rival and Left candidate Jo Joseph, got 47,754 votes and BJP candidate A N Radhakrishnan garnered 12,957 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022