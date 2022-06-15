Muslim community in UP's Shahjahanpur writes to Prez demanding arrest, NSA against Nupur Sharma

Members of the Muslim community gathered at a mosque here to register their protest against the controversial remark on Prophet Mohammad and demanded the arrest of now-removed BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

They held a meeting at the Town Hall Mosque and later handed over a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind to Superintendent of Police S Anand and Additional District Magistrate Ramsewak Dwivedi.

Town Hall Masjid Committee president Syed Qasim Raza said that a demand to arrest Sharma, slap the National Security Act against her and stop provocative debates on social media at the earliest have been made in the memorandum. ''The government is sending those who demand this to jail and their houses are being demolished through bulldozers, which is illegal. This is injustice,'' he said.

SP Anand said he accepted the memorandum after he learnt that the community members wanted to register their grievances.

Additional District Magistrate Ramsevak Dwivedi said that the memorandum will soon be sent to the authorities concerned.

The administration deployed police force and administrative officers at the mosque as a precautionary measure.

