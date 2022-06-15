Left Menu

Muslim community in UP's Shahjahanpur writes to Prez demanding arrest, NSA against Nupur Sharma

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 15-06-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 19:06 IST
Muslim community in UP's Shahjahanpur writes to Prez demanding arrest, NSA against Nupur Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Muslim community gathered at a mosque here to register their protest against the controversial remark on Prophet Mohammad and demanded the arrest of now-removed BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

They held a meeting at the Town Hall Mosque and later handed over a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind to Superintendent of Police S Anand and Additional District Magistrate Ramsewak Dwivedi.

Town Hall Masjid Committee president Syed Qasim Raza said that a demand to arrest Sharma, slap the National Security Act against her and stop provocative debates on social media at the earliest have been made in the memorandum. ''The government is sending those who demand this to jail and their houses are being demolished through bulldozers, which is illegal. This is injustice,'' he said.

SP Anand said he accepted the memorandum after he learnt that the community members wanted to register their grievances.

Additional District Magistrate Ramsevak Dwivedi said that the memorandum will soon be sent to the authorities concerned.

The administration deployed police force and administrative officers at the mosque as a precautionary measure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022