Himachal Pradesh CM takes stock of preparations for PM Modi's visit

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday here took stock of the preparations for PM Narendra Modis two-day visit beginning Thursday.After reaching Dharamsala, he presided over a review meeting at the deputy commissioners office. He also reviewed preparations for a road show.During the road show, various cultural groups wearing traditional outfits will welcome the prime minister with their musical instruments, he said.

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 15-06-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 20:24 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday here took stock of the preparations for PM Narendra Modi's two-day visit beginning Thursday.

After reaching Dharamsala, he presided over a review meeting at the deputy commissioner's office. He also reviewed preparations for a road show.

''During the road show, various cultural groups wearing traditional outfits will welcome the prime minister with their musical instruments,'' he said. Earlier, the chief minister visited the venue for the All-India Conference of Chief Secretaries, which Modi is set to address. T The PM will arrive at a specially-created helipad at the police stadium here, Where the state governor, CM and Union minister Anurag Thakur will welcome him. He will leave for Delhi on Friday evening.

