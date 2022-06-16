Left Menu

CBI quizzes TMC MLA in coal pilferage scam

Molla, the Canning Purba MLA, appeared before the CBI sleuths in the morning and was questioned in three shifts during his stay at the central agencys office here, they said.He was asked about the coal theft scam and his meeting with influential people at his office where a few monetary deals were finalised, the CBI official said soon after the interrogation was completed on Wednesday night.He said that the TMC MLA also submitted documents related to his passport as well as investments and earnings to the CBI officers, which were sought from him.I have cooperated with the CBI sleuths today.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 01:00 IST
CBI quizzes TMC MLA in coal pilferage scam
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Wednesday quizzed Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla for more than eight hours in connection with its probe into alleged coal theft from the mines of the Eastern Coalfields Ltd in West Bengal, officials said. Molla, the Canning Purba MLA, appeared before the CBI sleuths in the morning and was ''questioned in three shifts during his stay'' at the central agency's office here, they said.

''He was asked about the coal theft scam and his meeting with influential people at his office where a few monetary deals were finalised,'' the CBI official said soon after the interrogation was completed on Wednesday night.

He said that the TMC MLA also submitted documents related to his passport as well as investments and earnings to the CBI officers, which were sought from him.

''I have cooperated with the CBI sleuths today. But I believe that the BJP is playing this dirty game because they are unable to accept the fact that they have lost the assembly elections in Bengal. By doing this, they will not be able to stop us,'' Mollah said after the questioning. He had sought time from the CBI officers after they had summoned him in the last week of May.

Incidentally, a CBI team had on Tuesday interrogated TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife at their residence in the city in connection with the alleged coal pilferage scam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
2
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global
4
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022