PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-06-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 13:53 IST
Telangana Congress holds protest against grilling of Rahul Gandhi by ED
Mild tension prevailed near Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, after scores of Congress leaders and workers staged a protest against grilling of top party leader Rahul Gandhi by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL deal.

Police foiled the attempts by the protesters to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan, as part of a ''Chalo Raj Bhavan'' call given by Congress' Telangana unit.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and party MP A Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and several others were taken into preventive custody by police as they were proceeding towards Raj Bhavan.

The protest caused a traffic jam on Khairtabad Circle and surrounding areas. A two-wheeler was set on fire and some protesters were seen climbing on a state-run city bus even as window panes of the bus were smashed allegedly by an agitator.

The demonstrators raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the police.

