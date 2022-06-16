Telangana Congress holds protest against grilling of Rahul Gandhi by ED
- Country:
- India
Mild tension prevailed near Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, after scores of Congress leaders and workers staged a protest against grilling of top party leader Rahul Gandhi by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL deal.
Police foiled the attempts by the protesters to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan, as part of a ''Chalo Raj Bhavan'' call given by Congress' Telangana unit.
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and party MP A Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and several others were taken into preventive custody by police as they were proceeding towards Raj Bhavan.
The protest caused a traffic jam on Khairtabad Circle and surrounding areas. A two-wheeler was set on fire and some protesters were seen climbing on a state-run city bus even as window panes of the bus were smashed allegedly by an agitator.
The demonstrators raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Narendra Modi govt has never meted out stepmotherly treatment to any state; BJP has always supported formation of Telangana: Amit Shah.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates groundbreaking ceremony of third Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit.
I will work as Narendra Modi's soldier, tweets Hardik Patel ahead of joining BJP
World Environment Day: Native varieties of tree saplings planted in TN Raj Bhavan
Atmosphere of 'tax terror' gradually waned after Narendra Modi became PM: Jitendra Singh