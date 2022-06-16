TMC delegation to meet EC over Tripura violence

A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs will call on the Election Commission of India Thursday to submit a memorandum in connection with the recent incidents of violence in Tripura, the party said in a statement.

The state is set to vote in bypolls to four assembly segments -- Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar -- on June 23. The Trinamool Congress, which has no electoral presence in the state, is contesting all the four seats and its candidates have started campaigning. The six-MP TMC delegation which will meet the ECI on Thursday comprises Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Jawhar Sircar, Pratima Mondal, Luizinho Faleiro and Nusrat Jahan Ruhi. ''A six-MP delegation of AITC will visit the Election Commission of India today at 3.30 PM to submit a deputation in connection with the horrific violence in Tripura unleashed by BJP-sponsored goons,'' the party said in its statement.

The delegation will brief the media after the meeting. The state has witnessed incidents of clashes and violence over the past few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)