Agnipath scheme will give 'new dimension' to youth

Urging youngsters to not get deceived, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the Centres Agnipath scheme will give a new dimension to their life.The chief minister also said soldiers recruited under the central governments Agnipath scheme will be given preference in recruitment in police and other services in the state.His reaction came amid protests by youngsters against the Agnipath scheme in several parts of the state and the country.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-06-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 16:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Urging youngsters to not get ''deceived'', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the Centre's Agnipath scheme will give a ''new dimension'' to their life.

The chief minister also said soldiers recruited under the central government's Agnipath scheme will be given preference in recruitment in police and other services in the state.

His reaction came amid protests by youngsters against the 'Agnipath' scheme in several parts of the state and the country. ''Agneepath Yojana' will give a new dimension to your life as well as give a golden base to the future. Don't be deceived. Our 'Agniveer', determined to serve Mother Bharati, will be an invaluable fund of the nation and @UPGovt will give preference to Agniveers in police and other services, '' tweeted Adityanath in Hindi. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo have also criticized the scheme.

The Agnipath scheme was announced on Tuesday to recruit jawans into the army, the navy and the air force for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

