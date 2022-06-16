HP CM Thakur emphasizes 'need to understand Agnipath'; urges protesters to maintain peace

Emphasizing the need to understand the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme before showing outrage, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday urged the protestors to maintain peace. "I urge everyone to maintain peace. Certainly, Narendra Modi, who is the successful Prime Minister of the country, always thinks and does good about the youth. There is a feeling of doing good in their thoughts for you too," he said.

Notably, on Tuesday, the Cente had launched a new scheme for recruitment to the armed forces of India, by the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme, under which around 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited. 'Agniveer' is a term given to the cadets recruited under this scheme. But unfortunately, there have been several myths regarding the recruitment process, under the influence of which several cities in the country witnessed huge resentment from the youth. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs has burst all the rumours and confronted the misinformation spread amongst the citizens by presenting before them the relevantly related facts.

Slamming the opposition for taking the matter in a different direction, Thakur said, "I welcome the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Agnipath scheme. I feel the way the opposition is trying to take this issue in a different direction, politicising it, is not appropriate." "It will be an opportunity for the youth across the nation. They can avail the opportunity and it should be there because the youth of the country should work in the coming time with determination towards the country. Today, there is a dire need for such dedicated and patriotic youth. There should be a feeling of patriotism among them and there should be a feeling towards the country in their heart," he said.

"I feel there is a need to understand that after four years, many youngsters can continue their services in the army. And apart from this, they would also have multiple opportunities for them, they can apply for other jobs as well in society," he expressed. "Some children had completed a process for recruitment in the army but their written exam was not done. That is why they think that their hard work will be wasted. I feel they should not think that way. Right now there is a serious discussion going on about all those things, and what can be done about them," he said stating it one of the main reasons for the way the youth chose to express their displeasure with 'Agnipath'.

Urged the youth to first understand the decision been widely congratulated by the country, he assured, "the job opportunities through this medium will be available on a large scale...let us first understand that decision." "After understanding, then in the coming time, you have a way to speak your words to the government. I think it is not appropriate to get down on opposing political leaders only with a political motive," he requested.

The Agnipath scheme has been brought to strengthen India's security. The 'Agniveers' will be given a good pay package and an exit retirement package after a service of four years.This move comes in a bid to slash the ballooning salary and pension bills, amid major concerns the move will adversely impact the professionalism, military ethos and fighting spirit of the over 14-lakh strong armed forces. 'Agnipath' is a pan India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. The scheme provides an opportunity for youth to serve in the regular cadre of the armed forces. All those recruited under the 'Agnipath' scheme will be called 'Agniveers'.

The first four years, served under a contract, are not likely to be taken into consideration for the fixation of the final pensionary benefits. The other 75 per cent 'Agniveers' will be demobilized, with an exit or "Seva Nidhi" package of Rs 11-12 lakh, partly funded by their monthly contributions, as well as skill certificates and bank loans for help in their second careers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)