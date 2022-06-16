Nadda holds interaction with Singapore's foreign affairs minister
BJP president J P Nadda interacted with Singapores Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at the party headquarters here on Thursday.Nadda said they discussed about strengthening the India-Singapore strategic partnership and other events, both domestic and international.Balakrishnan is in India for a special meeting of the India-ASEAN foreign ministers in Delhi.It was an honour to interact with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, Dr.
- Country:
- India
BJP president J P Nadda interacted with Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at the party headquarters here on Thursday.
Nadda said they discussed about strengthening the India-Singapore strategic partnership and other events, both domestic and international.
Balakrishnan is in India for a special meeting of the India-ASEAN foreign ministers in Delhi.
''It was an honour to interact with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, Dr. @VivianBala today at our party headquarters in New Delhi. We discussed about strengthening the India-Singapore strategic partnership and other events both domestic and international,'' Nadda said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP will oppose family politics even at cost of losing seats: Nadda, terms SAD, NCP, Sena and others as examples of dynastic politics
New Delhi attaches utmost priority to India-Africa partnership: Vice President
If charges are wrong then get them quashed from courts: BJP chief Nadda on ED summoning Sonia, Rahul
From service, good governance to welfare of poor, BJP worked to make 8 yrs of Modi Govt unmatchable: JP Nadda
'Criminal never accepts his crime': JP Nadda on Sonia, Rahul ED summon