Left Menu

Presidential election: Rajnath calls Uddhav Thackeray

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, sources said on Thursday. Singh called Thackeray around 7 pm on Wednesday evening, said an aide to the CM.The BJP has authorized Singh and party president J P Nadda to hold consultations with other political parties including those in the opposition to evolve consensus on the choice for the top constitutional post.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 20:46 IST
Presidential election: Rajnath calls Uddhav Thackeray
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, sources said on Thursday. The conversation between Singh and Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, took place against the backdrop of the July 18 election for President. Singh called Thackeray around 7 pm on Wednesday evening, said an aide to the CM.

The BJP has authorized Singh and party president J P Nadda to hold consultations with other political parties including those in the opposition to evolve consensus on the choice for the top constitutional post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
4
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022