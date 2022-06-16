Presidential election: Rajnath calls Uddhav Thackeray
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, sources said on Thursday. Singh called Thackeray around 7 pm on Wednesday evening, said an aide to the CM.The BJP has authorized Singh and party president J P Nadda to hold consultations with other political parties including those in the opposition to evolve consensus on the choice for the top constitutional post.
The conversation between Singh and Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, took place against the backdrop of the July 18 election for President.
The BJP has authorized Singh and party president J P Nadda to hold consultations with other political parties including those in the opposition to evolve consensus on the choice for the top constitutional post.
