Maha: NCP's Nimbalkar meets BVA leader Thakur ahead of MLC polls

In view of the next week's elections to 10 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, NCP leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar on Thursday held a meeting with Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) MLA Hitendra Thakur at Virar in the district to seek support. Nimbalkar, who is one of the 10 retiring members of the Council, has been renominated by the NCP. There are a total of 11 candidates in the fray for the 10 seats. The election will be held on June 20.

When asked about the meeting with Nimbalkar, Thakur, who represents Vasai assembly constituency in the district, said, ''It was just a courtesy call. We have been friends since the 1990s. We had lunch together and held talks. Every candidate contesting the election has the right to canvas. So he met me and sought my vote. I told what I had to tell.'' He added that his MLA son Kshitij Thakur, who represents Nalasopara assembly segment, is currently in New York for a medical emergency of a family member. ''It is not sure whether he will be present for voting (during the MLC polls). One has to give time for family. One vote will anyway not matter much,'' Thakur said. The BVA is a dominant political force in Vasai-Virar belt in Palghar. Apart from the Thakur father-son duo, the outfit has one more MLA - Rajesh Patil (Boisar).

