UP BJP top brass meets to discuss promotion of Centre's schemes in 8 years

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad who participated in the meeting said, It was decided to take the achievements of the eight years of Modi Government to the public, among other issues. The party members also chalked out a plan to organise yoga events across the state on the upcoming International Yoga Day on June 21.

Bharatiya Janata Party here on Friday held a meeting of party's MPs to discuss party-related issues and ways to take to public the party's achievements during its eight years' rule at the centre. ''Discussions were held about various government schemes which are to be taken to the general public to mark eight years of Modi Government,'' said Ashwini Tyagi, party's general secretary for UP. Tyagi said that around 70 senior members of the party including MPs and party office bearers participated in the meeting. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad who participated in the meeting said, ''It was decided to take the achievements of the eight years of Modi Government to the public, among other issues.'' The party members also chalked out a plan to organise yoga events across the state on the upcoming International Yoga Day on June 21.

