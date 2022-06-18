Left Menu

Rajasthan: RLP to hold statewide stir against Agnipath scheme

The stir will begin with a rally in Rajasthans Jodhpur on June 27. Beniwal said the scheme will cause corruption in the Army.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-06-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 18:46 IST

Former BJP ally and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party national convener Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday declared to launch a statewide agitation against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme.

The stir will begin with a rally in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on June 27. ''If required, we will move to Delhi to mount pressure on the government against the scheme,'' he told reporters here.

Demanding the scheme's withdrawal, Beniwal said, ''The decision of PM Narendra Modi is against the youth and if not withdrawn on time, it will have a devastating impact on the country.'' The MP said earlier the Union government brought anti-farmer laws and had to bow down under the pressure of farmers.

''Now, the government has targeted 'jawans' (youth) of this country who aspire to join defence forces,'' the Nagaur MP said. Beniwal said the scheme will cause corruption in the Army. He appealed to the youth not indulge in violence and hold peaceful protests.

